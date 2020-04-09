SEVIERVILLE — William “Dale” Yates went home to be with the Lord Wednesday at the age of 79.
Dale was born Aug. 1, 1940, to Guy and Cleo Yates.
He loved sharing his faith in the Lord, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching classic tv shows and sports.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Joanne Gray; and brothers-in-law; Frank Morgan and Homer Gray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Imogene Yates; a sister: Shirley Morgan; a brother: Ronnie (Diane) Yates; daughters: Cindy (Tony) Reagan and Katherine (Don) Ward; granddaughters: Heather (Bryan) Cordle, Brittney (Ryan) Booth, Mallory (Jake) Rippy and Kristy (Riley) Reagan; great-grandchildren: Trent Cordle, Kadence and Bentley Booth, Amelia Rippy and Novella Fox; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. John 3:17 KJV
Due to current circumstances and social distancing guidelines, a private service will be held.
