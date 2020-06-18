JONESBOROUGH — William Dooley “Bill” Graybeal, 79, of Limestone, passed away June 10.
He was born and raised in the Washington College community and was the youngest child of Fred Dooley Graybeal and Mary “Tot” Graybeal. He is preceded in death by his son: Scotty Graybeal; and his sister: Freda G. Donoho.
Bill was a Christian and a long time member of Limestone United Methodist Church. He was well known there for his faith, and his love and belief in the Lord. He taught Sunday school, served as an usher, men’s chaplain, head of finance, board member, choir member and often put his cooking skills to use during his time in service at his church.
Bill loved to play golf, sing bass, spend time with family and friends, and make mouthwatering meals in the kitchen. He especially loved traveling and spending time with his best friend, his wife, Barby.
His life long presence in the petroleum industry was to one day own his own business, which he did, and then retired after working in the field for 56 years. He was well known for his work ethics, dedication, willingness to help others and he made many friends along the way.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years: Barbara S. “Barby” Graybeal; two daughters: Cristi Belleu of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Nicki Smith and her husband, John Clark Smith, of Limestone; six grandchildren: Cassie Dugger and her husband, Nathan Dugger, and Gracie Belleu, all of Terre Haute, Trey Belleu of Limestone, and Kricket Orcutt and her husband, Nick Orcutt, all of Jonesborough, SSGT Taylor Bryant of Anchorage, Alaska, and Allison Bryant of Jonesborough; four great-grandchildren: Lydia Dugger, Isla Dugger, J.J. Dugger and Roman Orcutt; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
The family will miss his deep voice, his wit and humor, his numerous recipes and scratch made meals, his good morning text messages, his loving,giving and forgiving heart, his GPS quality of directions he could give anyone traveling or directionally challenged in the Southeastern U.S., and how he could always rationalize that yard work at home was always better done after 18 holes on the course.
Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated because life without him for his family and friends will not be the same. As Earnest Hemingway wrote, “every mans life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” Mr. Bill G., Daddy, Pop Pop, lived a life that was very distinguished and respected in his community. He passed peacefully with his wife and daughters at his bedside in his home, after an evening where his home was full of his family and so much love all around and a surprise rainbow that went over their home that evening while all were there. He lived a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill should be sent to Limestone United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 189 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone TN, 37681.
The family expressed a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton and Allen with Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment for all their care, compassion and assistance.