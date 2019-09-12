William “Doug” Brown, 67, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
He was a farmer.
Mr. Brown was member of Warrensburg United Methodist Church.
He was a member of Warrensburg Masonic Lodge No. 621 F&AM.
He is survived by his wife: Robin Sauceman Brown; stepdaughters: Ashley (Chad) Higginbotham and Andrea (Brent) Gray; two special grandchildren: Chloe Higginbotham and Barrett Gray; a sister: Libby Talus; a niece: Janet Talus (Andy) Helminger; a nephew: Brian (Emily) Talus; and stepmother: Sara Pat Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father: Dudley Brown; his mother: Nannie Ruth Brown; grandparents: J.C. Ayers, Edna Lillian Ayers, Jessie Brown and Teulen Brown; an uncle: Ralph Brown; and two aunts: Rebecca Justice and Margaret Ayers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Bewley’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alan Hartman, Wesley Brown, Alan Brown, Steve Sauceman, Brent Gray and Chad Higginbotham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Riley, Eddie Brown, Members of Mason Lodge, George Jesse and Charles Jesse.
The family expressed a special thanks to Laughlin Healthcare Center and the West Wing staff.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.