ROGERSVILLE — William “Dub” Gulley, 82, passed away Saturday.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Angie Hensley; his parents: Robert and Gertrude Bernard Gulley; brothers: Lynn, Howard, Tom and George; and sisters: Betty Rhea and Mary Long.
He is survived by his special son-in-law: Eddie Hensley of Mosheim; granddaughters: Delana Hensley of Mosheim, and Kaci Hensley and her fiancé, Kayleb Carter; a great-grandson: Kaden Carter of Greeneville; sisters: Mable McDermott of Morristown, and Georgia and Havard Street of White Pine; brothers: Robert and Kathleen Gulley of Morristown, Ira Lee Gulley of Morristown, and Johnny and Linda Gulley of Talbott; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Sell Funeral Homes.
Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Long and Berry Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny “Bo” Ragon officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.