William E. “Eddie” Grayson, 60, of the South Central community, passed away Saturday at his home.
He was employed as a tanker driver with Ready Mix USA. He was Pentecostal by faith.
Eddie was a loving husband, wonderful father, grandfather and a loyal friend.
He never met a stranger and was generous to a fault.
Eddie adored animals and loved his dogs, Barney, Spot, Mollie and Rambo.
He was a lifelong trucker and enjoyed driving and all the people he met in the course of each day.
He will be dearly missed and will leave a hole in each of our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his father: Johnny Grayson; his maternal grandparents: George and Ethel Ricker; his paternal grandparents: Elmer Ernest and Dovie Grayson; a sister: LaQuita Householder of Knoxville; and special father-in-law and mother-in-law: P.L. and Edith Lister of Greeneville.
He is survived by his loving wife: Sandra Grayson; his sons: William “Will” Brent Grayson and his wife, Staci, of Knoxville, and Jordan Tyler Grayson of Greeneville; his mother: Mary McMurtry of Knoxville; his brothers and sisters: Tony (Marsha) Grayson of Ozone Falls, Brother Gary (Linda) Wheeler, Michael (Kathy) Grayson, Johnny Grayson Jr. and Donna Smith, all of Knoxville, Jean Peters of San Diego, California, and Linda Lee and John Mills of Iowa; a brother-in-law: James Householder of Knoxville; his grandchildren: Caden and Gavin; his brothers-in-law: Richard Lister and Gary (Tammy) Lister of Greeneville; his sisters-in-law: Barbara Bolton of Midway, Julia Darby of South Central; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: James Cantrell, Sammy Henley, Robert Tapp and Sarah Weese, and many more friends too numerous to mention.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Shane Grayson officiating.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Grayson family far. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Grayson, Gary Wheeler, Michael Grayson, Johnny Grayson Jr., William Brent Grayson and Jordan Tyler Grayson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Caden Hibbert, Gavin Grayson, Michael Grayson Jr., Richard Lister and Gary Lister.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.stjude.org or call 1-800-805-5856 and reference his name.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Healthcare of Greeneville and especially Zonya Cureton.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.