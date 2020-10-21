William E. “Willie” Saulsbury, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at his home.
He was a farmer and a former employee of Pet Milk and the Taco Plant. He was also a co-owner of Sno-Biz.
He was a member of Temple of God Church.
Willie was an avid camper and loved camping at Kinser Park.
Survivors include the love of his life for 39 years: Janet; stepdaughters: Bridget and Jason Bailey, and Brandy and Mikki Malone; a son: Mitchell Ryan Saulsbury; granddaughters: Kaylee and Zak Fincher, Kenzie Holt and Kortnei Bailey; great-grandsons: Axel and Kash Fincher; two sisters: Linda and David Harmon, and Celesta and Cecil Quinn; one brother: Chris and Lanna Saulsbury; several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law: Josephine Cutshaw; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sandy and Bill Castle, Carla and Chuck Metcalf, and Robert and Wilma Cutshaw; aunts: Marge Saulsbury and Doris Lowery; and special cousins: Bill Lowery, David Fincher and Joe Fincher.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Susie Saulsbury; and his father-in-law: the Rev. D.L. Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Bill Castle and the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Doug McCamey, Ronnie Crum, Anthony Carter, Matt Ferrell, Randy Dyke and Jason Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Renner, Eddie Dobson, Johnny Powers, Jim Malone, Randy Ball, Phil Brooks, Dustin Ottinger, Ace Sneed, Mark Foster, Lynn Hope, Lynn Malone, Gary Hoese, Mike Bullen, John Craft, Kay Swift, all his friends and family at Kinser Park, Greeneville Light and Power, and West Hills, Dr. Georganna Starnes and his staff, Dr. Melissa Gaffney and Dr. Katherine Gray.