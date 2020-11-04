William Earl Helbert, 77, of Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, passed away Monday afternoon at home surrounded by family.
He was a son of the late Will Helbert and Mary Elouise Quinn Helbert.
Earl was a retired maintenance supervisor for the former Universal Plant in Russellville.
He was a member of Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church.
Earl loved hunting and farming. He also had a fur baby, Rusty, whom he loved very much.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Linda Marie Helbert; one daughter: Tammy (Danny) Dean; one son: Roger (Katherine) Helbert; five grandchildren: Bronson (Emily) Dean, Caitlin (Bradley) Gregg, Courtney Dean, Lyndsey (Nathan) Barnes and Lucas Weems; three sisters and one brother: Anna Mae (Charles) Renner, Judy Britton, Kenny (Mitzi) Helbert and Sandy (Doug) Seal; and one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Minnis (Norma) Waddell, Ruth Gosnell, and Janet Waddell.
The family expressed a special thank you to Jacklyn Clark, his caregiver for the past 10 years, whom he loved like a granddaughter. Also a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Avalon Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruett officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 9:15 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 10 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Barnes, Lucas Weems, Larry Smith, Landon Smith, Joe Waddell and Nathan Clark.