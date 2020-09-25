William Earl “Willie” Hickman, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Willie loved to go dancing, and watching Western movies.
He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Willie was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Hazel and Charlie Hickman; and brothers and sisters: Shirley Gragg, Louise Morelock, Dellamae Gragg, Nellie Richards, Hurbert Hickman, Steve Hickman and Charles Hickman.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Charlene Hickman; sons and daughter-in-law: Rocky and Melissa Hickman, and Jason Hickman, long-time daughter-in-law: Ammie Dotson; grandchildren: Ashely Hickman, Kimberly Hickman, Emily Hickman, Tyler Hickman and Haley Hickman; great-grandchildren: Hazley Hickman and Aurora Littleton; sisters: Joyce Ready, Merica Chankin and Jeanette Martin; a brother: Lee Hickman; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.