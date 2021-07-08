William Edward “Bill” Johnson, 83, of Greeneville, died Dec. 8, 2018, at his home.
He was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Greene County and was the son of the late Thomas W. and Roxie Johnson.
Bill retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center as the Supervisor of the Purchasing Department. He worked many years at Doughty-Stevens Furniture and Hardware Store.
He was an avid Bristol race fan, as well as great Tennessee Vols fan. Bill truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the one thing that he loved the most was being at his home at the river.
Bill was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, National Rifle Association, National Wildlife Federation, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Greeneville Moose Lodge No. 692, and Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3, F&AM.
He served in the U.S Army for two years and was proud to have served his country.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years: Blanche Fincher Johnson; his parents: Thomas and Roxie Johnson; a brother-in-law: Robert “Bob” Fincher; a nephew: Eddie Fincher; and a special friend: Billy Davis. Since Bill’s death in 2018, his brother-in-law, Everette Janeway, passed away.
Survivors include a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Paul and Joan Fincher, Lois Jean Janeway, and Geraldine Fincher; nieces and their spouses: Diane and Edward Seay, Phyllis and Terry Dyke, Karen and Jeff McCamey, and Melissa and Richard Banks; nephews and their spouse: Richard and Patricia Janeway, and Charles Janeway; several cousins; special people whom he thought of as nieces: Linda Crum, Angela Crum, and Brenda and Allie Hodges; special friends: Pam, Peg and Stacy Davis, Gary Rader, Polly Whittenburg, Carl Thompson, Angela Everhart and Jeff Davis.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Sam Smith will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.