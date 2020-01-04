ROGERSVILLE — William Eldon Pack, 59, of Rogersville, entered into the presence of the Lord on Thursday at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
As a junior in high school in 1977, William began working part-time at the Medical Center Pharmacy. Upon graduation from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences, William returned to Rogersville working at the Medical Center. He later became owner and operator in 2001 until it’s closing in 2019.
William greatly enjoyed working on his farm with his family, woodworking and ministering in his church and community.
He was a member and deacon at Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church.
William was preceded in death by his father, Russell Amos Pack.
He is survived by his wife of 38 1/2 years: Robin Nichols Pack; sons: John Russell Pack of Cookeville, and Marcus Creed Pack and Daniel Heath Pack both of the home; his mother: Phyllis Liner Pack of Rogersville; a sister: Julie Pack Edens and her husband, Roger; nephews: Matt Edens, Russ Edens and Ben Edens, all of Powell; his mother-in-law: Joan Scalf Nichols; a brother-in-law: Tim Nichols; and honorary sons: Clem and Francois.
Visitation hours will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Broome Chapel with the Rev. Carl Van Der Merwe and the Rev. Trey Meek officiating.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at McKinney Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1111 Myers St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Pack family.