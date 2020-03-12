William Ernest “Buck” Foshie, 92, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday morning at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center of Chuckey.
He was born Jan. 13, 1928, a son of the late Carson and Lula Hilton Foshie.
“Buck” was a veteran of World War II. After his military service, he became a cross country truck driver. Later in life, he was employed by Loven Ready Mix.
He was an active member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his best friend, loving wife and caregiver: Shirley Foshie; two sons: David Allen and Sherry Foshie, and Keith and Angie Fortner; four daughters: Teresa Fann and Lesa Roller, both of Florida, Lisa and Haskell Greene, and Dianna McCue; grandchildren: Brad Smith, Jamie Foshie, Shane Foshie, Kim Foshie Turner, Heather Daniels, Scotty Greene, Mickey Scudgington, Jacob Fortner, Erin Broyles, Brittney Franklin and Ray Arrington; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Judy Neas, Lena Newton, Barbara Johnson, of Wisconsin, Johnny Foshie and Jerry Foshie; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lois Cutshall, Novella McCamey, Betty Bible, and Anthony “Tony” and Dottie Bible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Benny Foshie, Riley Foshie, J.C. Foshie and infant, Logan Foshie; and an infant sister: Hope Foshie.
The family will receive friends from 5–8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Tim Roach and the Rev. Paul Ragon will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 12:15 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
His family will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Haskell Greene and Scotty Greene.