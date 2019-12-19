NEWPORT — William Farley Ball, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War where he was recognized with a Purple Heart Medal.
He was a member of Newport Lodge No. 234, F&AM, McKee Lodge No. 144, F&AM, Valley of Knoxville Scottish Rite, Orient of Tennessee, and Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Worley and Rose Ball; brothers: William Ball, Everett Ball and Charles Ball; sisters: Sarah Ball and Cora James; and his father-in-law: James Shults.
He is survived by his loving wife: DeAnn Shults Ball; daughters: Kimberly Ball and Kristy (Bryan) Southerland; grandsons: William Lee (Michelle) Henderson and Dalton Henderson; a sister: Francis (GB) Rollins; a sister-in-law: Dorothy Ball; his mother-in-law: Alice Shults; a sister-in-law: Patricia (David) Barr; several nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.
His wife expressed a thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Greeneville and Sentinel Home Care for their exceptional and loving care.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Manes Funeral Home, West Chapel. A Masonic service by Newport No. 234 will be at 6 p.m. The funeral service will follow in Manes West Chapel with the Rev. Bill Murr officiating.
Burial will be at 9:30 am Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
