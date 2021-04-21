William Frank Waddell, 93, of Baileyton, passed away Saturday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
Frank was born in 1927 in Hot Springs, North Carolina.
He was a veteran of the U.S Navy serving at the end of World War II.
Frank retired from the Kingsport Press.
He was a member of Baileyton United Methodist Church.
He was an avid reader and spent much of his time enjoying his favorite hobbies, gardening and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Edna (Harmon) Waddell; two daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Jerry Pannell of Johnson City, and Sharon and Robby Boy of Baileyton; two granddaughters and their spouses: Kristen and Daniel Aycock, and Ashley and Zach Stidham; one great-grandchild: Eliza Stidham; and special friends: Don Weddle and Rick Weddle.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Swan Oddie and Glenna (Freeman) Waddell; a sister: Marie Counts; and three brothers: S.O. Waddell Jr., Ronald Waddell and Charles Waddell.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Baileyton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wade McAmis officiating.
The graveside service will follow in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Military honors will be conducted at the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be David McClellan, Bennett Little, Shawn Jones, Josh Jones, Mike Pannell and Heath Beach.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Good Neighbor Quartet.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Contact 211 of North East Tennessee, P.O. Box 3336, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Due to Covid19, please observe the guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.