CHATTANOOGA — William Gary Gerrez, 75, of Chattanooga passed away Thursday in a local healthcare facility.
A longtime resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Gerrez was a graduate of Highland Academy, Erlanger School of Nursing, and Middle TN School of Anesthesia.
Mr. Gerrez lived and worked in Greeneville from 1991 before returning to Chattanooga in 2015.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.
He was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.
He was the son of the late William and Hazel Gerrez and was preceded in death by two sisters: Arlene Gerrez and Linda Heiselman.
Survivors are his children: Angela (Jason) Chancey, Cleveland, Todd (Ashley) Gerrez, Jasper, and Tiffany (Shane) Barefoot, Ringgold; five grandchildren: Ashley Chancey., Matthew Chancey, Palmer Gerrez, Carson Barefoot and Ella Barefoot; two great-grandchildren: Berklee and Baylor Chancey; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road. Funeral services will follow Saturday at 3 p.m. in Heritage Chapel with Pastor Chris Massengill officiating.
Graveside services will be Dec. 9 at 10:30 am at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601.
You may send condolences to the family and view the service live stream at www.heritagechattanooga.com.