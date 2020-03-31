William Gilliam “Bill” Britton, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Sweetwater.
Bill grew up in Greeneville and attended Greeneville City Schools and graduated from Greeneville High School in 1953. He attended Tusculum College to purpose a degree in Psychology. He joined the U.S. Army in 1956 and was stationed in Germany and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Bill returned from military service in 1958 and worked for the Greeneville Police Department for three years. He then worked for the Austin Tobacco Company for 34 years. He was a volunteer fireman with the Greeneville Fire Department for more than 30 years.
Mr. Britton was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Greeneville.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Lisa Solomon Britton of Sweetwater; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Frye and her husband, Clyde; and a brother-in-law: Phil Gaddis.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Gaddis Britton; two infant sons: William G. Britton and Stephen Britton; his parents: Robert Allen and Georgia Graham Britton; and a brother: James Robert “Bobby” Britton.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Marshall officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to the Evelyn Murphy Sunday school class at Christ United Methodist Church, 307 South Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.