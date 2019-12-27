WILLIAM H. "BILL" FILLERS

WILLIAM H. "BILL" FILLERS

William H. “Bill” Fillers, 72, of the South Greene community, passed away Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He is survived by his wife: Dessie; a daughter: Deanna Fillers of Greeneville; a son: Lynn Fillers of Baltimore, Maryland; a very special fur baby: Sassy; one sister: Dianne Fillers; a brother-in-law: James (Martha) Easterly Jr.; two sisters-in-law: Brenda (Denny) Pearson and Sue (Dave) Charron, all of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dwight and Freda Fillers; a brother: Terry Fillers; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James and Betty Easterly Sr.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. E. J. Swatsell will officiate.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Rollins, Billy Shope, Craig Shelton, H. P. Crum, Ralph Jennings, Dave Charron and Rick Fillers.