William H. “Bill” Fillers, 72, of the South Greene community, passed away Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife: Dessie; a daughter: Deanna Fillers of Greeneville; a son: Lynn Fillers of Baltimore, Maryland; a very special fur baby: Sassy; one sister: Dianne Fillers; a brother-in-law: James (Martha) Easterly Jr.; two sisters-in-law: Brenda (Denny) Pearson and Sue (Dave) Charron, all of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dwight and Freda Fillers; a brother: Terry Fillers; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James and Betty Easterly Sr.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. E. J. Swatsell will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Rollins, Billy Shope, Craig Shelton, H. P. Crum, Ralph Jennings, Dave Charron and Rick Fillers.