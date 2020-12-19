William “Jack” Robinson, 88, of the Orebank community, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Mr. Robinson worked at Collins Furniture for 30 years. He was a cattle, tobacco and large garden farmer.
He loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Robinson was very generous and loved everyone he met.
He was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church and Big Springs Baptist Church, where he loved to sing in the choir.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Hazel Scott Robinson; one son and daughter-in-law: Johnny and Susie Robinson of the Orebank community; one daughter: Vicky Robinson Venable; two grandchildren and their spouses: Tyler and Emilie Robinson, and Summer and Ryan Woodzell; two great-grandchildren: Shawn Robinson and Mya Woodzell; sisters-in-law: Helen Brown, Jane Rector and Darlene Clark; nephews: Richard and Gypsy Robinson, Gary Presley, Charles “Ralph” and Vicky Scott, Martha Babcock, Gail Scott, Louise and Marvin Lawson, and Terri and Robert Clark; one great-nephew: Douglas Presley; special cousins: Gail and Charles Gregg and their family; his special cats: Socks and Midnight; and special extended family: the Muncy Family of Virginia and West Virginia, Venable Family of Florida, the Rudy family of Knoxville and the Woodzell family of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Laura Robinson; a brother: Lonnie (Ethel) Robinson; a sister: Blanche (Anthol) Presley; a 3-month old son: David Fulton Robinson; and a son-in-law: John E. Venable.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jim Bunch and the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will be in Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family understands that this is unprecedented times and don’t want anyone to feel pressured to attend the visitation or funeral. they obviously know how devastating it can be if you become infected with Covid and would hate for that to happen to any their family and friends. Please know that they love you all and know how much you loved Jack. You don’t have to be in attendance for them to feel the love that you are sending our way. Those not attending the funeral service may watch a live stream on the Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook page.
The family expressed a special thanks to William, Loretta and Ruth Eddington, Richard and Brenda Dobbelaere, Fred Rader, Willis and Theresa Gregg, and Tony and Ashely Koskovich for all you’ve done for mom and dad. The family would also like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Community Hospital East that took such good and loving care of dad during this tragic time.