William Jackson “Jack” Jones Jr., 77, of River Village Lane, passed away Oct. 15 from injuries sustained from an auto accident in Key West, Florida.
Jack was born Jan. 18, 1944, in Johnson City. Jack grew up in Greeneville. He worked actively in the family business, Crum Lumber Company, from the time he was a child. Jacks’s early life was shaped by his grandfather, Ross Crum, and his two uncles, Dennis and Desmond.
Jack went to school in Nashville to study auto/diesel mechanics. He opened the Hot Rod Barn in Greeneville to service custom and high performance vehicles. He also served as fleet manager for Interstate Vending. Thereafter he opened Jack Jones Services on Crum Street repairing a variety of motors. People brought all kinds of things for Jack to make functional again. Later Jack purchased multiple storage facilities which he operated until he retired. Retirement did not mean he sat on the couch … he was still a busy man. He spent hours tinkering in his garage and was still making things work.
Jack and Mary Anne always had projects going both inside and outside. Gathering rocks from the river and transporting them around flower beds was a big priority. Jack continued to buy things that went fast and to take long drives to prove they could go fast. (This was a hold-over from his years of racing vintage Corvettes.)
Jack was a wonderful dad to his daughter, Nicole. He was a voice of reason, or guidance when needed. His love was a gift. Where you saw one, you saw the other. Whether it was going to lunch or focusing on an issue, they were always there for each other. Jack approached instructions and guidance with humor. There was never a dull moment.
Most of all, Jack loved life. He found joy in the simple pleasure of a beautiful day, a hot cup of coffee, and just watching the river roll by. He loved his family and his dogs.
Surviving are Jack’s fiancée: Mary Anne Francisco Farmen; Jack’s daughter: Jacqueline Nicole Jones and her fiancé, Cy Hawk; and special friends: Don and Rebecca Jones Shupe.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Mildred Crum Jones Wilhoit and William Jackson Jones; and a step-father: Wilmer Wilhoit.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Collins officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cy Hawk, Max R. Hawk, Jimmy Napoleon, George Lamons, Terry Kilgore and Robby Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Williams, Doug Hull, George Alan Yost, Howard Alan Yost, Doug Reynolds, Dr. Brad Strange, Robert Austin, Greg Chapman and Claude Adkins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.