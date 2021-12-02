William Jackson 'Jack' Jones Jr. (Died: Oct. 15, 2021) Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Jackson “Jack” Jones Jr., 77, passed away Oct. 15 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Key West, Florida.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Frank Lee Smelcer (Died: Nov. 21, 2021) John Price: Greeneville's 'Hot Dog Man' For 20 Years JUDD: A Thankful Church Left Jim Winfree 'Dumbfounded' Solar Farm Being Developed In Tusculum Investigation Continues In Death Of Caitlin Crum Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.