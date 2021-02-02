William Jay Tyrone Rogers transitioned to his heavenly home Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1974, in Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jay and Flora Blue, and Jack and Vivian Rogers; two uncles: Steve Blue and Henry Rader; and one cousin: Henry Chuck Rader.
He is survived by his parents: William and Zerudia Rogers; his girlfriend: Christi Denton; three children: Lincoln Rogers, Makayla Pickering and Noah Rogers; one sister: Juandalynn Rogers of Elizabethton; one stepdaughter: Katelyn Jarnigan; four grandchildren: Kingston Rogers, A’dreh Pickering, Malaki Lowe and Layla Pickering; two stepgranddaughters: Victoria Moore “Powder” and Elanor (Ellie) Jarnigan “Fat Momma”; five uncles: Michael Blue, Donnie (Tracy) Blue, Walter Rogers, James Rogers and Leroy Rogers; three aunts: Janna Rollins, Betty Blue and Marissa Rogers; two special nieces: Jalan Crigler and Jaiden Merriweather; and many cousins and friends.
Tyrone was a 1992 graduate of Greeneville High School. He was on the football and wrestling team. After graduations, he attended Culinary Arts of Walter State while his health permitted.
Tyrone had a strong will to live through his unwavering faith in God and by the love and prayers of family, friends and many supporters.
He was a life-long member of Tate Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was known for his sense of humor and compassionate spirit. Throughout his struggle, he never missed the opportunity to help others. His words of wisdom and distinct character will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved hi. His signature gift of faith shown through his constant laughter and joking will never be forgotten. The Man. The Legend, we call “Huggy” lived a life well lived.
The family of William Tyrone Rogers expressed their heartfelt appreciation for your prayers and acts of kindness throughout this time. Due to COVID restrictions, everyone is asked to please wear your mask and practice social distancing.
The body will be opened for viewing and signing of the register from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown dhapel.
A private funeral will be held with the Rev. Sandra Johnson, the Rev. Rochelle Maxwell and Elder Valerie Rogers officiating.
Interment will follow in Houston Chapel Cemetery in Warrensburg.
Pallbearers will be Casey Jones, Aaron Rogers, Corey Greenway, Michael Denton, J.B. Blue and Russell Blue.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Rollins Jr., Victor Blue, the staffs of Hyperion Grill and Davita Dialysis Center.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center and Davita Dialysis Center for their compassion and dedicated service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.