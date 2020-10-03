William Jerry Brendle, 78, of Cedar Creek Road, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
He was contractor and belonged to the Masons.
He was a member of Riverside Seventh-day Adventist Church.
William is survived by his wife: Della Brendle; his special dog: Luckey; sons: Alan Brendle, Mischel Brendle and wife of Greeneville, and Kenny Brendle, all of Greeneville; grandchildren: James Brendle and Kendra Brendle of Georgia, Kayla Vandergriff of Virginia, Alexis Parson of Georgia, Shelby Brendle of California, David Parson, Casey Kennedy and Robert Kennedy of Georgia, and Tristyn Kennedy of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Gavin Brendle, Ilana Brendle and Hunter Kennedy, all of Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law: Kevin “Ray” and Dorothy Brendle, and Donnis Brendle, of Georgia; anda brother: Alvin Brendle; a sister: Mary Jo Brendle, of Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Runa Pruitt and Samuel Judson Brendle; a sister: Sandra Moore and a son: Johnny King.
A memorial service will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Jason Vyhmeister officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.