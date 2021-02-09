William “Joe” Booth, 44, passed away after a lengthy illness Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a native of Morristown and lived most of his life in Greeneville.
Mr. Booth was a proud father, who loved his children unconditionally.
He was an avid sports fan, particularly the Green Bay Packers. He and his son enjoyed watching the Packers play. He was also an avid poker player, playing in local tournaments.
Mr. Booth had worked for Crown Tonka for many years until his disease disabled him.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia Creak and William Booth.
He is survived by his girlfriend of many years: Sheena Lane; one son: Zachary Booth of Jonesborough; and three daughters: Summer Booth, Alyssa Booth and Brooke Booth, all of the Greeneville area; a stepson: Joseph Keefer; several friends, who became brothers to him; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated. There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FH Foundation via their website: giving@theFHFoundation.org.
