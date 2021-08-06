William John Boyd passed away Saturday.
John, as he was known to most, was of Catholic Faith.
He was born to the late William and Catherine E. Boyd in Mt Holly, New Jersey.
John was a Korean War Veteran and served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army overseas.
He married Daisy Mae Griffin in 1959.
John retired after more than 25 years of employment from PepsiCo.
After living in Masonville, New Jersey, for 64 years, he and Daisy relocated to Chuckey 24 years ago.
John enjoyed NASCAR, baseball and tending to his house plants and flowers. John also loved feeding the birds and watching them frolic in his backyard.
John was preceded in death by his beloved Daisy Mae.
He is survived by his nieces: Victoria L. Fuller of Chuckey, and Alan and Imogene Fuller of Chuckey; and the love of his and Daisy’s lives, their nephews: Bradley J. (Bobbie Jean) Havers of Mantua, New Jersey, and Nicholas A.W. (Rachel) Havers of Johnson City.
Uncle John will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by all who were lucky enough to know him.
A military service with the Greene County honor guard will be Monday at 10 a.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. Family and friends are requested to meet at 9:45 a.m. at the cemetery for the service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.