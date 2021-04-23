MORRISTOWN — William Lowry “Bill” Grigsby, 94, of Morristown, passed away Thursday.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Riley Grigsby.
He is survived by one son: William Fred Grigsby; a granddaughter: Mary Alice (Jeff) Lawson; and great-grandsons: Carter Randolph and Tate Lawson.
Bill grew up on a farm near Bulls Gap.
He served with the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, and spent the rest of his working time in the retail automobile business.
He was a 50 year 33rd Degree Mason and Past Potentate of Kerbela Shriners. He was a past Royal Patron of the Order of the Amaranth and a 50 year member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home. A masonic service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Stetzer-Bales Chapel by Masonic Lodge No. 231, F&AM.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the Mohawk Cemetery with the Rev. Howard Shipley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Ellison, Matt Nelson, Sam Riley, Jeff Lawson, Carter Randolph and Tatum Lawson.