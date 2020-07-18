KNOXVILLE — William Mark Easterly passed away Wednesday at Park West Hospital in Knoxville.
Mark leaves behind his wife: Brandee Rutherford Easterly of Maryville, Tennessee; a stepson: Harley Mathews; a stepdaughter: Mackenzie Mathews; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike and Tina Easterly, and Doug and Charlotte Easterly; a sisters and brothers-in-law: Janie and Jerry Strom, and Ann and Jay Birdwell; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Bob and Edna Helen Easterly.
Mark was born in Greeneville, and graduated from Greeneville High School in 1979. He had great memories of playing football at GHS, and he enjoyed playing rook and softball with his friends.
Mark was strong, faithful and bighearted. He loved his wife, bulldogs, Harleys, cars and spending time working on his land.
He was a devoted and beloved employee of Bechtel for almost 30 years. His long time Bechtel family describes Mark as a great employee and an influential supervisor.
Mark will be missed by many.
A graveside service for the family will be held at Hunt’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Greeneville.
A celebration of life for all of Mark’s family and friends will be held later.
In honor of Mark’s great love of animals, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please donate in Mark’s memory to one of the following organizations: Northern Lights Wildlife Society at (wildlifeshelter.com); The Gentle Barn (gentlebarn.org); or Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org).
