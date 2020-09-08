William Paul Cutshaw age 80 of Olivet Mountain Road went home to be with the Lord Saturday at his residence.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was known for his love for animals and his gentle peaceful nature.
He was retired from Alltrista Zinc Products after 30 years service. He was Saved and of the Christian faith.
Mr. Cutshaw is survived by his wife of 53 years: Nancy Geraldine Inscore Cutshaw; one son and his fiancé: William Jerry “Will” Cutshaw and Shawna Meade; grandchildren: Ashley Nicole Cutshaw and William Justin Harrison; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Will and Mary Mae Cutshaw; one sister: Odean Shelton; three brothers: Stanley Cutshaw, Bruce Cutshaw and Carson Cutshaw; and one grandson: William Michael Cutshaw.
At his request, the body will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Family wishes to express a special thanks to Caris Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society at: P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
