MORRISTOWN — William “Paul” Shelton, 94, of Shelton Laurel, North Carolina, passed away Friday in Greeneville.
Paul was born Sept. 27, 1925, was the founder of Shelton & Sons Mills and was a sawyer for more than 30-years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in World War II and was a pillar of the Shelton Laurel community.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents: James Jacob and Lura J. Norton Shelton; six brothers: Ben, Jack, John, Lloyd, Dewey and Woolsey; and three sisters: Esther, Margaret and Ann.
He is survived by his wife: Vernice Clem Shelton; a brother: David Shelton; eight children: Steve Shelton (Rita Williams), Carol King, Phyllis (Geoff) Boling, Debi (Dan) Gould, Jennie (Randy) Brewster, Roger (Felicia) Shelton, Paula Shelton Brooks and Patrick (Teri) Shelton; 23 grandchildren: Jody (Missi) Shelton, Jason (Kelly) Shelton, Sara Shelton, Katie Shelton, Brian (Marie) King, Kevin King, Susan Boling, Allison (Shane) Bies, Clay (Amber) Boling, Robert Batt, Aaron Batt, Casey Schlinker, Tanya Gould, Trent (Holly) Gould, Kevin (Janet) Johnson, Tricia (David) Haler, Trent (Brandy) Brewster, Denise (David) Fulmer, Renee (Matt) Neal, Andrew (Jennifer) Lance, Parker Brooks, Ryan Shelton and Joseph Shelton; 34 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at Carmen Church of God, Shelton Laurel. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. at the church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church officiated by Pastor Cameron Smith. The family requests that you bring your prayers, thoughts and memories to be shared.
In lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Carmen Church of God, 110 Kings Blvd. Marshall, NC 28753.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.