William Randall Carter, “Randy” to all who knew him, passed away peacefully Monday at home in Greeneville in the care and comfort of his wife, Billie, daughter and son-in-law, Christa and David Noe, and son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Jessica Carter. They were joined by dear friends and family in the last weeks to ease his passing.
He is also survived by his three grandsons: Gavin Noe, Landon Noe and Logan Carter, whom he loved and cherished; a sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Bob Radford of Rockford, Illinois; a brother and sister-in-law: Dan and Ruby Carter of Fairview, North Carolina; a brother-in-law and his wife: Larry and Brenda Crum; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Hembree; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, to the late Harold and Alberta Carter. He was president of his sophomore class at Auburn High School and after transferring, he was also president of his senior class of 1972 at Jefferson High School.
He was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served in many facets of the church.
Randy was an athlete, teacher and coach. He was open-hearted, generous, and attentive to everyone in his care. He worked for the Greeneville School System for 30 years, then in Georgia for the Cherokee County School System before returning to his adopted home, Greeneville, where he had earned degrees from Tusculum College and East Tennessee State University. While in Greeneville, he married and settled down to raise his family. He taught science and physical education at Greeneville Middle School and Eastview Elementary, served as assistant principal, and was middle school girl’s basketball coach and Greeneville High School baseball coach for many years.
He continued to play baseball through the 2020 season and over the course of his life was a mainstay of leagues in Greene County, Atlanta, Knoxville and Asheville, and a touring team, The Blue Ridge Rangers. He is remembered by his teammates as, “A great baseball man and an even better person.”
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel. The Rev. Tammy Greene will officiate.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at Jeffers Afton Chapel at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The memorial service will be streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society dedicated to research. www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.