William Raymond Davis Jr., 76, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a professional truck driver for 36 years and owner/operator of W.M. Davis Freight.
He was of the Protestant faith and a believer in Jesus Christ.
William is survived by his wife of 41 years: Kathy Davis; a son: Cody Davis of Greeneville; one brother: Phil Davis of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Brenda Ott and husband, Ron, of Ider, Alabama; nephews: Tim Davis and Jonathan Ott; and great-nephews: Ariel Davis and Owen Davis.
He was a son of the late William Raymond Davis Sr. and Anna Kate English Davis; an infant brother: Harvey Dean Davis; a sister-in-law: Margaret Davis, an aunt: Alta Davis; and special cousin: Annie Smith.
The family will receive friends 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Davis, Sammy Effler, Brian Gray, Nick Combs, Gary Moody and Owen Davis.
