William Tyrone Rogers (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Feb 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Tyrone Rogers, 46 of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Hometown Heroes: Kelley Dabbs Jimmy J. Cutshall (Died: Jan. 20, 2021) Johnny William 'J.W.' Justice (Died: Jan. 24, 2021) New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.