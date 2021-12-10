William Vandervoort Osborne II, 72 — CEO of Indutek Resources, Inc. (aka LGO Global Sourcing/Lakeside Sales), passed away Monday in Johnson City after suffering a heart attack a week earlier.
Bill was born Oct. 11, 1949, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Lucien G. and Patton F. Osborne. Raised in the Village of Wind Point, he attended schools in Racine County and St James School in Faribault, Minnesota, before graduating from William Horlick High School in 1968. He attended the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater, graduating in 1973. He lived in Whitewater for many years before relocating in 2019 to a farm in Greeneville, with his beloved wife.
Bill was a U.S. Marine, serving as the communications officer in 2d Tanks and 2d Field Artillery Group, and as a reserve officer in 2d Battalion, 24th Marines. After returning to Wisconsin to join the family business, he worked alongside his father in the cast metal, plastic injection molding and industrial equipment sectors. Bill was incredibly proud to be a fourth generation foundry man and to expand the company into the global market.
Bill indulged a lifelong passion for the American Civil War by building Lodgewood Manufacturing into one of the largest antique military gun parts dealers in the world. In recent years, he enjoyed supporting his wife in her business which took them on new adventures reenacting pre-Civil War eras. Bill was forever a Kiltie, marching with the world champions from 1964-67, a 50-year member of the North-South Skirmish Association, member of the American Civil War Skirmish Association and Milwaukee Civil War Roundtable.
He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Greeneville.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Becky, disorderly children, wonderful grandchildren, unstoppable sisters, and many loving friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.