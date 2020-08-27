William Vincent Kay Jr., 77, of Afton, gained his angel wings Monday.
He was the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his wife, Karenjune, with all his heart. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life. But mostly, Bill loved to fish.
He was born Jan.15, 1943, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to William V. Kay Sr. and Helen Hildebrand Kay. At the age of 12, he and his family moved to warmer climes in Hollywood, Florida. There he learned to be a lifeguard and to scuba dive. His love of blue water was born during this time.
In August 1961, he joined the U.S. Navy. He did basic training in San Diego. During his time in the Navy, he was a search and rescue diver serving on two ships, the USS Rainier and the USS Higbee. One of his proudest moments was working on the Gemini Project. He left the Naval Service in August 1967.
Bill returned to South Florida and went to school to become a sheet metal apprentice. He worked in the construction business until 1972, when he joined the Hollywood Fire Department and had found his calling. He retired in 2004 as Assistant Fire Marshall.
He and Karenjune Newport Kay married in August of 1988 and began an incredible adventure that was filled with love and laughter. Boating, scuba diving and spending time with family were the things they enjoyed the most.
He and Karenjune then traveled and rode motorcycles, moving to Deland, Florida. During their travels they discovered East Tennessee. In 2005, they moved to Jonesborough where Bill found his favorite pastime, fishing. They then moved to Afton to live on the banks of the Nolichucky River. They kayaked and fished, and enjoyed their children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife of the home: Karenjune; his children: Diana and Tim McNeil, Bill III and Lisa Kay, Kathy and Adam Monreal, Chrissy Kay, John Ellis, Jennifer and Ben Williams, and Lisa and Dan Paul. He was the proud grandfather of t10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home, with Rosary to follow.
The Catholic Mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. Notra Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville with the Rev. Joseph Kuzhupil officiating.
Burial will be at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.