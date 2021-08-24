KNOXVILLE — William ‘Wild Bill’ Harold went to be with the love of his life, Nancy, and our Lord and Savior Friday. He was 72.
The family hopes Bill’s love of a good time, a good joke, a good song or a good whiskey will leave a smile on the faces of everyone who knew him, with lots of good memories to go around.
His love for his wife and life were very well known, and his family can take peace in knowing they are together again.
Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army.
He was an avid outdoorsman. It was this love and passion for hunting and fishing that helped him build his own successful business in the industry, meet new friends, and create many memories on various hunting trips.
He is survived by his daughters: Evy and Katie; his sister: Jane Waller; nieces: Jeca and Rosie; a nephew: Will; and several close friends who were considered family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Rose and William Harold; his stepmother: Mary Harold; his much beloved wife: Nancy Harold; and all their animals.
As a convenience two services will occur.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. in Mynett Chapel.
On Saturday, the family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Chapel.
Interment will follow in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Flowers can be ordered, or a donation made to the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard in his memory.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.