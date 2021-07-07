William Willett (Died: July 6, 2021) Jul 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Willett, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at the Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Smoothing Things Over: Water Commission Addresses Rough Streets Erwin Man Drowns At Crockett Birthplace State Park American Downtown Offers Free Fun For Everyone Saturday Greeneville's A Wig Shoppe Now Open On Temple Street Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.