Willie Beach, 75, of Greeneville, passed away early Monday morning at his home.
He was retired.
He attended Hill Street Church of God as long as his health permitted.
Willie enjoyed restoring old cars.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years: Linda Beach; two daughters and sons-in-law: Brigitte and Daniel Miller, and Gidget and Ernie Allen; four grandchildren: Zaire Miller, and Mason, Maddie and Lillie Allen; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy and Ronnie Massey, Judy and Jesse Dever, and Margie and Ralph Eggerman; two sisters-in-law: Carolyn Hope and Patsy Manier; a special niece: Kim Whitehead and her daughter, Megan; and special friends: Tim Watts, Ronnie Hoard and his family, Mike Hoard and his family, Jerry and Faye Wills, Terry and Linda Clark, and Charlie Southerland.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clint and Lois Beach; and two brothers: Ray and J.D. Beach.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Tyler Bailey, and the staffs of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and Corley’s Pharmacy.
The body will lie in state from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Eddie Malone and the Rev. Jack Kirkendall officiating.
Burial will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.