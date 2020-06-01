Willie Beach (Died: June 1, 2020) Jun 1, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Willie Beach, 75, of Greeneville, died early this morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Man Seriously Injured In ATV Accident Sunday Hungry Bear Makes Way To Greeneville Man In ATV Wreck Sunday Dies Jacob Nichols (Died: May 26, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.