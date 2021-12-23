Willie “Bill” Anderson, 88, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Monday after a period of declining health.
Willie was loved by all those who had the pleasure of meeting him. He spent most of his life as a truck driver, which he loved doing.
Willie was an avid horse lover and loved to ride as much as he could.
Willie was also known as “the Barrell Man” as he met many of his friends while selling barrels around the area.
One of Willie’s greatest attributes was his love for helping people. It was told that he had a farmer friend that had been hospitalized. He quit a great job to help this family. Willie stated “they make jobs every day, but not good friends.”
Willie was preceded in death by his mother: Margaret Barnett; his father: Carlous “Red” Anderson; a son: Billy Darrell Anderson; and the mother of his children: Dorothy Davis.
Willie is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law: Everett Anderson of Greeneville, and Mark and Lisa Anderson of Greeneville; five grandchildren and their spouses: Timmy and Cecilia “Cece” Anderson, Tyler “T.J.” Anderson, Robert and Faith Cole, Lourinda Anderson-Church and Mikayla Cole; one great-grandchild: Cayden Cole; a brother: Ivan Lawson; and several special friends: Barbara Woolsey Southerland, Roger Woolsey, Doug Woolsey, Tracy Gass, Jerry and Maggie Hopson, Lynn Malone and Donald Weems.
The family expresses a special thank you to those who cared for “Sweet Willie” at Laughlin Healthcare Center and Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Graveside service will follow at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Claude Davis and the Rev. Nathan Reynolds officiating.
Pallbearers will be Roger Woolsey, Doug Woolsey, Tracy Gass, Scott Jackson, Jimmy Lamb, Timmy Anderson, T.J. Anderson and Jerry Hopson.