Willie Kate Barner, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She retired from MECO and Link Hills Country Club.
Mrs. Barner was a life-time member of Pruitt Hill United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Georgia and Gerry Gallaher of Knoxville; a sister: Mary Jane Story; a sister-in-law: Betty Barner and Marie Wells; 17 grandkids; 40 great-grandkids; several great-great grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James Barner; three sons: Billy M. Barner, John Lee Barner and Stanley Ray Barner; and tow daughters-in-law: Dollie Barner, and Anna Barner.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Daniel Lewis and the staff at Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice.
Willie Kate will be laid to rest in Andrew Johnson Cemetery beside her late husband, James Barner.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements