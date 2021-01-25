Willie Owens, 50, of Limestone, passed away Friday at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1970, in Johnson City and was a lifelong resident of Limestone.
He was preceded in death by his father: Delmer Owens; his mother: Wanda Owens; and a brother: Carl Owens.
Those left to cherish his memory include brothers and sisters: Delmer Owens Jr. and his wife, Teresa, Cathy Nichols, David Owens, Julie West and Judy Garber and her husband, Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.