Willie Reed Brumley, 98, of the Glenwood community, died Tuesday at her home after a brief illness.
She was a longtime member of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church and always active in Timber Ridge Women’s mission projects.
Her family remembers her as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Willie was an excellent cook and gifted seamstress. Among her many creations over the years were more than 40 beautiful, hand-stitched quilts.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Marilyn Brumley, of Greeneville; a granddaughter and her husband: Laura and Ken Paulson, of Greeneville; a grandson: Jim Brumley, of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was was preceded in death by her parents: Charles Edward and Lula Bible Reed; her husband: Doak Brumley; six brothers and sisters-in-law: Alton and Edna Reed, Andrew “Bud” and Selma Reed, Claude and Selma Reed, Haskell and Emily Reed, Ralph and Donna Reed, and John and Billie Joe Reed; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Neta and J. Will Love, Ruth Reed, and I Altamira (Darty) and Roy Broyles; one brother-in-law: Billy Brumley; and three sisters-in-law: Helen Hogan, Mary Lou Hogan and Nelle Douthat.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Christine Bohn will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Friday at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the church.
Pallbearers will be Jim Brumley, Ken Paulson, Dwayne Reed, John Reed Jr., Jack Reed, Charles Bowers and Charles Harmon Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Jones and members of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Ridge Church, c/o Marilyn Brumley, Receiving Treasurer, 5180 Warrensburg Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be made to the Brumley family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.