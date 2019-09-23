Willis D. Bowman passed away peacefully at his home Friday surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.
Willis was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Greeneville to the late Russell and Bessie Bowman.
He graduated from Camp Creek High School and East Tennessee State College.
Willis served in World War II on the destroyer USS Dortch (DD670).
Willis was the owner and president of Greeneville Machine and Iron Works, where steel construction has been done in the entire United States, from 1964 until the time of his death. The business is currently being managed by his grandson, Mason Anderson.
Before 1964, Willis was an administrator in numerous school systems, where he was a guidance counselor, coach and principal in George Washington High School in Virginia and at Ottway School in Greene County.
Willis’s love for horses happened upon accident when his daughter, Lisa, received a horse for Christmas in 1973. Since then his family has raised and won 15 World Championships, 25 Reserve World Championships, and 1 World Grand Championship, and have raised and sold numerous horses that have gone on to win numerous World titles.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was a former Sunday school teacher.
Survivors include his wife: Barbara Hope Bowman; two daughters and one son-in-law: Cindy H. Bowman, and Lisa and Jeff Anderson; two wonderful grandsons: Austin Anderson and Mason Anderson; a very special brother: Jack Bowman; several special nieces and nephews; and special caregivers: Dr. Brad Strange, Dr. Steven Prince, and the nurses and staff of Ballad Hospice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law: Don and Lucille Bowman; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Covey and Clay Woolsey, Wilda and Jay Chandler, Juanita and Woody Crum, and Sewanne and Luke Fillers; and one sister-in-law: Sara Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Monday evening in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Dr. Craig Bowman will officiate.
A military graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Harris Memorial Cemetery. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey honors.
Pallbearers will be Mason Anderson, Austin Anderson, Wes Hope, Alvin Greer, Russ Crum and Joey Deyton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Brad Strange, Harry “Spider” Robinson and David Lamons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.