ROGERSVILLE — Willis Southerland, 73, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Monday.
He loved to work in his garden and he was a small business owner of Southerland’s Grocery.
He was a member of Providence County Line Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ellis and Angeline Southerland; and grandparents: Perry and Eula Southerland, and Edd and Elizabeth Heck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years: Gloria Southerland; a son: Perry (Paula) Southerland; one sister: Brenda (Joe) Tweed; two brothers: Larry (Tennia) Southerland and Charles (Teresa) Southerland; several nieces, nephews; and two aunts: Cora Hoard and Beulah Dodson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with Rev. Norman Sauceman officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 3 p.m. in Providence Cemetery. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside, to please meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Southerland, Matthew Southerland, Gregg Southerland, Joseph “Jesse” Southerland, Luke Fields and Rodney Royston.
Johnny Dye will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Carla Nickle.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.