Wilma Ann Johnson, 62, of Camp Creek community, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired after 36-years from Greene Valley Development Center and was known as the Avon Lady for the past 35 plus years.
Wilma was a member of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years: Jerry Johnson; one son and daughter-in-law: Bradley and Nikki Johnson of the Camp Creek community; her mother: Anna Mae Morrow of the South Central community; her father and stepmother: Bill and Teresa Morrow of South Central community; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Roger and Lisa Morrow, and Jerry and Krystal Morrow, all of South Central community, and James and Alli Morrow of Old Hickory; one sister and brother-in-law: Sarah and Dwayne Price of South Central community; her mother-in-law: Florence Johnson of Camp Creek community; one brother-in-law and his wife: Jeff and Sharon Johnson of the Camp Creek community; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including a special niece, Casey Cooper, and a special great-nephew, Brody Cooper; and special friends: Bobby and Donna Orrick, Margie and Ralph Eggerman, Kathy Walker and Linda Bishop.
Wilma was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ancel and Nellie Broyles, and Marvel and Lula Morrow; and her father-in-law: Haskell Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Kent Stills and the Rev. Buford Metcalf officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The family expressed a special thank you to the Johnson City Medical Center nurses and staff of ICU.
