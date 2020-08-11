KINGSPORT — Wilma Dean Love Rumgay, 92, died of complications from pneumonia (No COVID) in the early hours of Saturday morning at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Greene County, the daughter of Louis and Kitty Love of Chuckey.
She is survived by her children: Karen S. (Thomas, Jr.) Rotondi of Kingsport, Janet A. (Edward) Kane of San Diego, California, and Wm. Kenneth (Rita) Rumgay of Knoxville; her grandchildren: Will (Rachel) Rotondi, Noah Kane, Josh (Amanda) Cook, Will Brewer, Israel (Cheyenne) Rumgay and Caleb Rumgay; a great-granddaughter: Gracie Rumgay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years: William L. Rumgay Jr., whom she met when they were students at Emory and Henry University; her parents; and all her siblings.
She was a member of Preston Hill Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Rumgay was a long-time volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She will be laid to rest by her immediate family only at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to your local Food Bank to honor someone who loved to feed others – with her cookie baking for Exchange Place, her cooking for Meals-on-Wheels or the numerous meals from her kitchen.
The family expressed a grateful thanks for the caring and compassionate care she received from the entire staff of Holston Valley Hospital and to the staff of Steadman Hill Assisted Living, where she has lived for the past few years.
Condolences may be made to the Rumgay family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.
East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Rumgay family.