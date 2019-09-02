NEWPORT — Wilma Gail Shelton, 78, of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Solon and Zula Ottinger; sisters: Valorie (Donald) Balch, Mary (Jack) Shepherd and Mable (Quinton) Rader; brothers: Linton (Barbara) Ottinger, Ted Hensley, Carter (Elsie) Hensley and Junior Ottinger; and brother-in-law: Lynn Lafollette.
She is survived by her husband: Ted Shelton; a son: Teddy Shelton, of Parrottsville; a daughter: Peggy (Robert) Ottinger, of Parrottsville; a brother: Clyde (Nadine) Ottinger, of Greeneville; a sister: Ila Ruth Lafollette, of Greeneville; sisters-in-law: Betty Ottinger, of Parrottsville, and Lou Ella Hensley; a granddaughter: Heather (Ethan) Ingram, of Greeneville; a grandson: Robbie Ottinger, of Parrottsville; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Manes Chapel with the Rev. Norman Deal officiating.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Lutheran Memorial Church Cemetery.
