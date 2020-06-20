Wilma Jean (Keys) Chandley, 86, received her wings Thursday following a brief illness. She joined her heavenly family with great celebration, her nervous soul at peace while those left behind morn her passing.
Born Feb. 25, 1934, in Greene County, she lived most of her life in Tennessee. She also spent time in Charlotte, North Carolina, Greenwood, South Carolina, and Rainsville, Alabama.
She retired from Magnavox and Big Lots, both in Greeneville to spend her most enjoyable time as a Momma, Mimi, great-Mimi and a great-great Mimi.
She was preceded in departing by her husband of 60 years: Ottis Chandley Jr; her parents: Ross and Mildred (Dotson) Keys; one brother and sister-in-law: Phillip (Buster) and Betty Keys; and one brother-in-law: Charles Arrowood.
She is missed by two sons and their families: Gary and Tina (Pridemore) Chandley of Telford, and Ric and Charlene (Wills) Chandley of Greeneville; four grand-children and their families: Misty (Chandley) Parker and Marty of Baileyton, Kristy (Chandley) Najar and Nadim Jr., of Greeneville, Adam and Jessica ( Manis) Chandley of Tampa, and Dena Lawson; seven great-grand-children: Gabby McWilliams, Katie Jones, Sidney Najar, Savanah Chandley, Cameron Chandley, Henry Chandley and Hannah Hill, and one great- great grandson: Adrian McWilliams; two brothers and their families: David and Linda Keys, and Bill and Phyllis Keys; two sisters and their families: Shirley and Glea Broyles, and Betty Arrowood of Charlotte; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her very special family at Horse Creek Church of God where she attended and loved very much.
She loved participating in several of the churches activities including Bible cchool, vegetable canning and yard sales.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Mondayat Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marsha Salyer and Golden Sunshine Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Horse Creek Church of God, 900 Old Jonesborough Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.