Wilma Lea Graham, 76, a lifelong resident of the Middle Creek community, passed away Tuesday evening at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Graham was a member of Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Lashelia and Nick Pettit; one granddaughter and her husband: Scarlet and Jesse Seaton; one great-grandson: Gibson Seaton; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Floyd Graham, Aubra Graham and Linda Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward B. Graham in 2018; her parents: Theodore and Dorothy Bowman; and three brothers: Cecil, Joe and Brownlow Bowman.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 5 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Anderson officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.