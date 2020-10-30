Wilma Louise Huff, 90, of Old Midway Road, Mosheim, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Sonja and Jeff Maddox; one son: Kay Huff; grandchildren: Benjamin Andrew Maddox, Lucas Wayne (Ashley) Maddox and Tyler (Beth Ripley) Huff; one great-grandchild: Axl Cole Huff; one sister-in-law: Helen Mashburn; and one brother-in-law: Jerald (Peggy) Huff.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband: Wayland Huff Sr.; a daughter: Teresa Huff; her parents: William Anderson and Louise Miller; two brothers: Alvin Miller and Charles Miller; and one sister: Elwanda Bowers.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Jim Fain officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.