RANTOUL, IL — Wilma Sue (Lamb) Green, 85, passed away Tuesday at her home in Rantoul with her family at her side.
Born May 2, 1936, in Greeneville, Tennessee, Sue graduated from St. James High School, and attended Tusculum College.
She was married to Emory S. Green of Aden, Illinois.
Sue had a long career as a military service wife. She was also an accountant for Safe-T-Way Insurance and Rogers Chevrolet and software developer for Programmed Automotive Management.
Sue authored several family histories based on years of genealogy research—one of her chief pastimes. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also liked to read, crochet and sew.
She is survived by her husband: Emory; a brother: Darwin Lamb and his wife, Freda; sons: Scott and his wife, Gwen, and Steven and his wife, Valerie; grandchildren: Becky and her husband, Joe Wilkinson, Corey Green and Joe Green; and great-grandchildren: Harrison and Emmett Wilkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Eaddie (Sentelle) Lamb; a brother: Billy Lamb; and a sister: Arba Della Lamb, all of Greeneville.
Visitation will be Monday in Lux Funeral Home in Rantoul with funeral service following.
A private graveside service will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.