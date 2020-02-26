2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith.”
Wilma Woolsey, 82, of 107 Cutoff, Greeneville, passed away, Monday at Princeton Transitional Care of Johnson City.
She was of the Southern Baptist faith.
Mrs. Woolsey retired after 29 years from the Greene County school system.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by three daughters: Kathy Clemmer and her husband, George, of Greeneville, Kim Edwards of Johnson City and Tina Hemmrich of Murfreesboro; grandchildren: Jessie Hite and her husband Jamey, Will Hemmrich, Emily Hemmrich and Larkin Clemmer; a great-grandson: Jaxson Hite; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a husband: Wayne Woolsey; her parents: Dane and Carrie Ricker; one sister: Faye Ricker; three brothers: Virgil Ricker, Troy Ricker and Cloyce Ricker; and a son-in-law: Dwight Edwards
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Harris Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be George Clemmer, Larkin Clemmer, Jamey Hite, Rex Ricker, Wayne Ricker and Jim Cureton.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Princeton Transitional Care as well as her family, friends and caregivers that gave the gift of their time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harris Memorial Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Smithson, 260 Red Hill Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.